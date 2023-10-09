Corn and Crude Rally out of Weekend

Corn futures are 1 ½ to 3 cents in the black on Monday morning, given a boost by higher crude oil prices following the Hamas attack on Israel. Dec corn tried to get over the $5 round number on Thursday and again early in the Friday trade – having came up a penny short. Dec has been sub-$5 since August. Friday’s session ended with nickel losses across the front months to limit the week’s gain. December was still 15 ¼ cents higher for the week. Preliminary open interest showed long liquidation, down 3,941 on Friday.

USDA’s National Weekly Ethanol report showed cash prices were mainly steady to a penny lower with last week from $2.25 to $2.38/gal. DDGS were shown from $180 to $220/ton regionally, mostly $5-$15 weaker. Corn oil quotes averaged 65 to 70 cents for the week regionally, mostly 1 to 5 cents/lb lower.

CFTC’s Commitment of Traders report had short covering in corn by the managed funds. That reduced their net short by 9,173 contracts to 159,433 as of 10/3. Commercial hedgers added 14.5k new short hedges through the week, in addition to the 3k fewer longs, for a 33,945 contract net short.

BAGE reported corn planting advanced 6.6% points to 13.9% complete as of 10/5. They maintained their expected area as 7.3m HA for the Argentine crop (vs. 6.7 million HA a year ago). Coceral dropped their estimate for EU grains by 6.9 MMT to 289.8 MMT citing early summer dryness.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.92, down 5 1/2 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.59 5/8, down 5 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.07 1/4, down 5 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

May 24 Corn closed at $5.15 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

