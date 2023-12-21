Corn a Penny Higher for Export Sales Data

Overnight, the corn market stayed in a 1 ¾ cent range and prices remain fractionally to a penny in the black going into the Export Sales report. The front month corn futures settled the midweek session 1 ¼ to 3 cents lower. March saw a 7 ¼ cent range for the day with action on both sides of UNCH, including a new low for the move. Preliminary open interest showed new new selling on Wednesday, rising 4,199 contracts.

Crude Oil futures are starting the Thursday session with 34 cent losses after a volatile overnight and already a near $2 range. On Wednesday prices had rallied strongly to start the session, but gave it back and ended a net 33 c/bbl lower to $73.89. Crude is still up $5.24 from the low on 12/13.

Analyst estimates for the weekly Export Sales report this morning range 800k MT to 1.5 MMT for corn bookings during the week of 12/14. New crop sales are expected to be below 25k MT for the week.

The weekly EIA report showed producers averaged 1.071 million barrels of ethanol output daily during the week that ended 12/15. That was a 3k bpd decrease from the week prior’s level. Ethanol stocks were shown at 22.9m barrels, up 806k from last week. That marked two consecutive weeks with declining production and increasing stocks.

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.69 3/4, down 3 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.42 1/1, down 2 5/8 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.82 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.92 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

