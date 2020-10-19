Helix Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Cormorant Asset Management targeting healthcare, raised $100 million by offering 10 million shares at $10. Unlike an ordinary SPAC, the company did not offer warrants that would become exercisable following completion of the initial business combination. The company may raise an additional $25 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with Cormorant.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Bihua Chen, founder and managing member of healthcare investment firm Cormorant Asset Management, and CFO Jay Scollins, who joined Cormorant in 2013 as CFO and COO. The company intends to target businesses that complement the management team’s background, specifically focusing on the healthcare industry.



Helix Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HLXA. Jefferies acted as sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Cormorant's healthcare SPAC Helix Acquisition prices $100 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.