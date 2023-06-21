News & Insights

CorMedix's DefenCath NDA Re-submission Accepted By FDA, Sets Target Action Date

June 21, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CorMedix Inc. (CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in therapeutic products for critical diseases, on Wednesday, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has accepted the re-submission of the New Drug Application for DefenCath.

The FDA has classified the resubmission as a complete, Class 2 response and has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of November 15.

DefenCath is being developed as a catheter lock solution primarily aimed at reducing catheter-related bloodstream infections in patients with kidney failure who receive chronic hemodialysis via a central venous catheter.

