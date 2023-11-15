CorMedix Spikes After Revealing Plans For Commercial Launch Of DefenCath

(RTTNews) - CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) shares are surging more than 34 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company said it is targeting a commercial launch of DefenCath before the end of the first quarter of 2024, if it receives final FDA approval.

The company noted that FDA has conducted preapproval inspections for DefenCath.

Further, CorMedix said it has intensified preparations for commercial launch.

DefenCath is a non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Currently, shares are at $4.14, up 31.94 percent from previous close of $3.13 on a volume of 4,434,798.

