CorMedix Secures Federal Circuit Win In MINOCIN Patent Case

(RTTNews) - CorMedix Therapeutics (CRMD) announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed a prior ruling in favor of its subsidiary Melinta Therapeutics, upholding the validity of patents covering MINOCIN for Injection and confirming infringement by Nexus Pharmaceuticals proposed generic product.

The decision follows a four-day bench trial in 2023, where the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois found in favor of CorMedix on all patent infringement and validity issues. The Federal Circuit also upheld a permanent injunction preventing Nexus from marketing its generic minocycline product until patent expiration.

MINOCIN is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic used primarily in hospital and acute care settings to treat serious and drug-resistant infections. The patents at issue are listed in the FDA's Orange Book and protect CorMedix's reformulation of intravenous minocycline.

Chairman and CEO Joseph Todisco said the ruling validates the strength of the company's intellectual property portfolio and highlights the importance of protecting pharmaceutical innovation. He emphasized that the decision recognizes the investments made to improve intravenous minocycline therapy for patients.

This outcome reinforces CorMedix's position in defending its antibiotic franchise while continuing to focus on therapies for life-threatening conditions in institutional care settings.

CRMD has traded between $6.13 and $17.43 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $8.45, up 1.14%.

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