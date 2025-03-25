News & Insights

Markets
CRMD

CorMedix Q4 Swings To Profit, Stock Down In Pre-market

March 25, 2025 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CorMedix Inc. (CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced a turnaround to profit in the fourth quarter from loss in the last year. The company recorded revenue for the quarter on sales of DefenCath and reiterated cash operating expenses for the full year.

Shares of CorMedix are dropping in the pre-market trading.

In the fourth quarter, net income came in at $13.47 million compared with net loss of $14.75 million last year.

Fourth quarter earnings per share were $0.22 versus loss of $0.26 the prior year.

Five Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $0.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $31.21 million for the quarter. Operating expenses for the quarter were $17.098 million, while the expenses in the prior quarter were $15.668 million a year ago.

Looking ahead, CorMedix expects preliminary net revenue for the first half of 2025 of $50 - $60 million, with more than $33 million expected in the first quarter. For 2025, the Company reiterated cash operating expense guidance of $72 - $78 million.

In the pre-market trading, CorMedix is 22.38% lesser at $8.36 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.