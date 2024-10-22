News & Insights

CorMedix price target raised to $17 from $12 at Truist

October 22, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

Truist raised the firm’s price target on CorMedix (CRMD) to $17 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q3 results in BioPharma. The stock has significantly outperformed its peers year-to-date, rising nearly 200% vs 10% for the XBI, though the firm believes that the 2025 consensus figures still do not fully capture the outpatient potential given the recent commercial signings, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The short interest of 17% on the stock could also be fodder for further stock price gains as short sellers rethink their positioning, the firm added.

