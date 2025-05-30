CorMedix Inc. to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2025

CorMedix Inc. will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, discussing its lead product, DefenCath.

CorMedix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for life-threatening diseases, announced its participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York from June 3 to 5, 2025, with a presentation scheduled for June 5 at 3:45 p.m. EDT. CorMedix is primarily centered on its lead product, DefenCath, which received FDA approval in November 2023 and was launched in inpatient and outpatient settings in 2024. The company is set to begin clinical studies in 2025 for DefenCath among adult Total Parenteral Nutrition patients and pediatric hemodialysis populations, and aims to explore further applications for the product as a catheter lock solution in various therapeutic areas. For more details, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference highlights the company's commitment to engaging with investors and industry stakeholders, potentially enhancing visibility and credibility.



The announcement of new clinical studies in 2025 for DefenCath indicates ongoing innovation and expansion of the product's applicability, which may lead to revenue growth.



The successful commercialization of DefenCath, following its FDA approval, demonstrates the company’s ability to bring its product to market, which can instill confidence in investors.

Potential Negatives

CorMedix has yet to achieve significant sales milestones for its recently launched product, DefenCath, suggesting potential challenges in market acceptance and revenue generation.

The announcement of new clinical studies may indicate a need for further validation of DefenCath's efficacy and safety, which could raise concerns among investors about the product's current market viability.

The press release does not provide any financial guidance or projections, which may lead to uncertainty among stakeholders regarding the company's future performance.

FAQ

What is CorMedix Inc. known for?

CorMedix Inc. is known for developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions.

When will CorMedix participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference?

CorMedix will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference from June 3 to June 5, 2025.

What is the significance of CorMedix's product DefenCath?

DefenCath is approved by the FDA for preventing catheter-related infections and was commercially launched by CorMedix in 2024.

What are CorMedix's future clinical studies focused on?

CorMedix's future clinical studies will focus on adult Total Parenteral Nutrition patients and pediatric hemodialysis patient populations in 2025.

Where can I find more information about CorMedix?

More information about CorMedix can be found on their official website at www.cormedix.com.

Full Release



BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, will be participating in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York on June 3 - 5, 2025.











Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference











Date:





Thursday, June 5, 2025









Time:





3:45p.m. EDT









Format:





Presentation









Webcast:







Link













About CorMedix







CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath



®



(taurolidine and heparin) which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix is commencing clinical studies in adult Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) patients and pediatric hemodialysis (HD) patient populations in 2025 and also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other therapeutic areas. For more information visit:



www.cormedix.com



.







Investor Contact:







Dan Ferry





Managing Director





LifeSci Advisors







daniel@lifesciadvisors.com







(617) 430-7576



