CorMedix Inc. to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 21, 2025

CorMedix Inc. will participate in the RBC Global Healthcare Conference on May 21, 2025, discussing its lead product, DefenCath®.

CorMedix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in therapeutic products for serious diseases, announced its participation in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York on May 20-21, 2025, where the company will hold a fireside chat on May 21 at 3:05 p.m. EDT. CorMedix is focused on commercializing its lead product, DefenCath, which received FDA approval on November 15, 2023. The product was launched in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024. In 2025, CorMedix plans to initiate clinical studies in adult Total Parenteral Nutrition and pediatric hemodialysis patients, and aims to further develop DefenCath for additional therapeutic uses.

Participation in a prominent healthcare conference, signaling industry recognition and engagement.

Successful FDA approval and launch of the lead product DefenCath, indicating a significant milestone for the company's growth.

Expansion of clinical studies into new patient populations, highlighting ongoing commitment to research and development.

Company's lead product, DefenCath, has only been commercially launched in outpatient settings since July 2024, indicating a possible slow uptake in the market.

Participation in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference may suggest the company is seeking to bolster investor interest due to potential challenges in growth or sales performance.

New clinical studies for DefenCath in additional patient populations may imply diversification efforts are necessary due to limited initial market success.

When is CorMedix participating in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference?

CorMedix will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 20-21, 2025.

What is the focus of CorMedix Inc.?

CorMedix Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions.

What product has CorMedix recently launched?

CorMedix recently launched DefenCath®, which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023.

What clinical studies is CorMedix planning for 2025?

CorMedix is planning clinical studies in adult TPN patients and pediatric HD patient populations in 2025.

Where can I find more information about CorMedix?

More information about CorMedix can be found on their official website at www.cormedix.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, will be participating in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York on May 20-21, 2025.











RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference















Date:





Wednesday, May 21, 2025









Time:





3:05p.m. EDT









Format:





Fireside Chat









Webcast:







Link

























About CorMedix







CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath



®



(taurolidine and heparin) which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix is commencing clinical studies in adult Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) patients and pediatric hemodialysis (HD) patient populations in 2025 and also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other therapeutic areas. For more information visit:



www.cormedix.com



.







Investor Contact:







Dan Ferry





Managing Director





LifeSci Advisors







daniel@lifesciadvisors.com







(617) 430-7576



