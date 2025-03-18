CorMedix Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 25, 2025

CorMedix will report Q4 2024 financial results on March 25, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

CorMedix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases, announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on March 25, 2025, before the market opens. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on the same day. CorMedix has launched its lead product, DefenCath, which was FDA-approved in November 2023, and is currently studying its use in adult and pediatric patients while exploring additional therapeutic applications. For further information, the company can be visited online.

Potential Positives

CorMedix Inc. successfully launched its lead product DefenCath® in both inpatient and outpatient settings, showcasing its commitment to commercializing innovative therapeutic solutions.

The company is set to report its financial results on March 25, 2025, providing transparency and opportunities for stakeholders to assess its performance.

CorMedix is initiating clinical studies in 2025 for specific patient populations, indicating a strong pipeline and ongoing commitment to research and development.

The FDA approval of DefenCath on November 15, 2023, represents a significant milestone, positioning the company for growth in the biopharmaceutical market.

Potential Negatives

The company has not yet provided its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, which may raise concerns about its financial performance and transparency.

The press release indicates that CorMedix is still in the early stages of commercialization for its lead product, DefenCath, which may suggest challenges in market uptake and revenue generation.

Commencing clinical studies in 2025 may signal that current product offerings are insufficient or not meeting market needs, potentially reflecting negatively on the company's growth strategy.

FAQ

When will CorMedix report its financial results?

CorMedix will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year on March 25, 2025.

What time is the CorMedix conference call?

The corporate update conference call will take place at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on March 25, 2025.

How can I access the webcast for the CorMedix update?

The webcast for the CorMedix update can be accessed via the provided Webcast Link in the press release.

What is the lead product of CorMedix?

CorMedix's lead product is DefenCath®, approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023.

What future studies is CorMedix planning?

CorMedix plans to commence clinical studies in adult TPN patients and pediatric HD patient populations in 2025.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CorMedix Inc.



(Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, and will host a corporate update conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time.















Tuesday, March 25















th















@ 8:30am ET















Domestic:









1-844-481-2557









International:









1-412-317-0561









Conference ID:









10197392









Webcast:











Webcast Link





























About CorMedix







CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath



®



(taurolidine and heparin) which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix is commencing clinical studies in adult Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) patients and pediatric hemodialysis (HD) patient populations in 2025 and also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other therapeutic areas. For more information visit:



www.cormedix.com



.







Investor Contact:







Dan Ferry





Managing Director





LifeSci Advisors







daniel@lifesciadvisors.com







(617) 430-7576



