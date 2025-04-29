CorMedix Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update on May 6, 2025

CorMedix Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 6 and host a conference call at 8:30am ET.

$CRMD Insider Trading Activity

$CRMD insiders have traded $CRMD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH HURLBURT (EVP) sold 140,027 shares for an estimated $1,565,669

ERIN MISTRY (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $14,984

$CRMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $CRMD stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRMD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CorMedix Inc.



(Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, and will host a corporate update conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time.















Tuesday, May 6















th















@ 8:30am ET



















Domestic:





1-844-676-2922









International:





1-412-634-6840









Conference ID:





10198548









Webcast:







Webcast Link

























About CorMedix







CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath



®



(taurolidine and heparin) which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023. CorMedix commercially launched DefenCath in inpatient settings in April 2024 and in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix is commencing clinical studies in Total Parenteral Nutrition and Pediatric patient populations in 2025 and also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. For more information visit:



www.cormedix.com



.







Investor Contact:







Dan Ferry





Managing Director





LifeSci Advisors







daniel@lifesciadvisors.com







(617) 430-7576



