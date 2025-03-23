CORMEDIX Earnings Preview: Recent $CRMD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CORMEDIX ($CRMD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $27,062,028 and earnings of $0.14 per share.

CORMEDIX Insider Trading Activity

CORMEDIX insiders have traded $CRMD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH HURLBURT (EVP) sold 140,027 shares for an estimated $1,565,669

ERIN MISTRY (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $14,984

CORMEDIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of CORMEDIX stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CORMEDIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRMD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

