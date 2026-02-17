CorMedix Down 27% in 3 Months: Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

Shares of CorMedix CRMD have witnessed a sharp decline over the past three months. A key reason for the stocks’ decline during this time has been the company’s bearish 2026 financial outlook. In January, management announced its 2026 guidance, which reflected a more cautious growth path for the lead product, DefenCath (taurolidine plus heparin), tempering investor sentiment. CorMedix stock has plunged 27.1% in the past three months against the industry’s rise of 7.5%. CRMD’s shares have also underperformed the sector and the S&P 500 Index in this timeframe, as seen in the chart below.

DefenCath was approved by the FDA in 2023 as the first and only antimicrobial catheter lock solution in the United States. The product is indicated to lower the risk of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure undergoing chronic hemodialysis via a central venous catheter. DefenCath was launched in 2024 in both the hospital inpatient and outpatient hemodialysis settings.

Though DefenCath witnessed a strong uptake in 2025, CRMD’s latest financial outlook suggests a more conservative pace of near-term adoption for the product. This has likely hurt investor sentiments that had expected stronger sales growth in 2026.

Let’s dig deeper and understand CorMedix’s strengths and weaknesses to comprehend how to play the stock amid the recent share price drop.

DefenCath Aid CRMD’s Revenues, 2026 Outlook Muted

DefenCath remains CorMedix’s primary revenue driver. The product holds a unique market position as the only FDA-approved therapy for a niche condition, supported by patent protection through 2033. CorMedix is also planning a potential label expansion of DefenCath into total parenteral nutrition to increase its customer base.

In the first nine months of 2025, DefenCath recorded $167.6 million in net sales, reflecting strong uptake trends. CorMedix recently reported preliminary fourth-quarter results, with net revenues of approximately $127 million.

Management also introduced full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $300-$320 million, including $150-$170 million from DefenCath.

Importantly, DefenCath’s 2026 revenue guidance is weighted toward the first half of 2026. CorMedix also forecasts DefenCath revenues of $100-$140 million in 2027. DefenCath’s guidance for both 2026 and 2027 assumes flat usage among existing customers and does not factor in potential upside from new account wins, Medicare Advantage contracting or reimbursement changes, underscoring a more conservative and weaker than expected growth outlook.

Melinta Deal Expands CRMD's Commercial Portfolio

CorMedix took a major step in diversifying its business and reducing high dependence on DefenCath with the acquisition of Melinta Therapeutics in August 2025. The deal added seven approved therapies to CRMD’s commercial portfolio, strengthening its presence in hospital acute care and infectious disease markets.

The acquisition of Melinta broadened CRMD’s revenue base while creating near-term growth opportunities, particularly with Rezzayo, which is currently approved for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults.

Rezzayo is also in late-stage development for another indication, prophylaxis of invasive fungal infections. Top-line data from this study is expected in the second quarter of 2026.

CRMD’s Competition in the Target Market

While CorMedix is currently benefiting from DefenCath’s success, it faces strong competition from larger, established players in the heparin market.

DefenCath is a fixed-dose combination of taurolidine, an antimicrobial agent and heparin, designed for a specific group of kidney failure patients. While CorMedix currently enjoys a first-mover advantage in the United States, competition remains a key risk. Large companies such as Pfizer PFE, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH, B. Braun, Baxter and Fresenius Kabi USA already sell heparin for various uses.

With broader pipelines, larger manufacturing capacity and stronger financial resources, these companies could quickly emerge as major competitors if they target catheter-related bloodstream infections, potentially weakening CorMedix’s market position and long-term growth prospects.

Pfizer, which sells Heparin Sodium Injection across multiple indications such as dialysis, surgery and thrombosis, could leverage its global scale and expertise to enter the CRBSI prevention market. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, with end-to-end control over enoxaparin production, also has the efficiency and technical capabilities to pursue similar opportunities. If either Pfizer or Amphastar Pharmaceuticals expands into catheter-related infection prevention, CorMedix could face significant competitive pressure.

CRMD Stock Valuation & Estimates

From a valuation standpoint, CorMedix is trading at a discount to the industry. Going by the price/book ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 1.55 trailing 12-month book value per share, lower than 3.76 for the industry. The stock is also trading below its five-year mean of 3.32.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates for CorMedix’s 2026 earnings have decreased from $1.78 to $1.30 in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Here's How to Play CRMD Stock

CorMedix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), is likely to navigate heightened near-term uncertainty despite the encouraging commercial launch of DefenCath. The company’s latest financial guidance signals a slower pace of adoption in the coming quarters. This has raised concerns about the durability of DefenCath’s growth trajectory and the sustainability of revenue momentum as 2026 progresses.

Although it is trading at a discount compared with the industry, CRMD’s recent price decline, backed by management’s conservative guidance for DefenCath, has clouded long-term growth visibility. Though the Melinta acquisition helped in diversification, it has yet to generate incremental sales.

Ongoing downward revisions to earnings estimates also suggest analysts’ pessimistic outlook for the stock. In this context, investors may consider reducing their positions or exiting the stock altogether to limit potential losses.

