CorMedix (CRMD) Surges 19.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

CorMedix (CRMD) shares rallied 19.5% in the last trading session to close at $12.16. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.1% loss over the past four weeks.

CorMedix’s stock surge was observed after the company announced strong preliminary third-quarter 2025 results and raised full-year guidance. Preliminary pro forma revenue in the reported quarter exceeded $125 million, driven by robust DefenCath sales exceeding $85 million and growing utilization across its customer base. The company also raised its full-year 2025 pro forma net revenue guidance to at least $375 million, up from the prior $325–$350 million range, signaling stronger-than-expected top-line momentum. Positive investor sentiment was likely reinforced by projected third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $70 million, anticipated $30 million in operational synergies from the Melinta integration, and strategic pipeline progress, including the ongoing late-stage study of Rezzayo for prophylaxis of invasive fungal infections. Coupled with a projected year-end cash balance of approximately $100 million, these factors suggest improved profitability, growth potential, and financial flexibility, which contributed to the notable share price gain.

This pharmaceutical and medical device company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +1060%. Revenues are expected to be $69.55 million, up 506.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For CorMedix, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 55.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CRMD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

CorMedix is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (LEGN), finished the last trading session 3% higher at $32.91. LEGN has returned -6% over the past month.

For Legend Biotech, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +16.7% over the past month to -$0.08. This represents a change of +76.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Legend Biotech currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (LEGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.