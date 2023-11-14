CorMedix (CRMD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

CorMedix (NASDAQ: CRMD)

Q3 2023 Earnings Call

, 4:30 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to CorMedix's third-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. There will be a question-and-answer session at the end of today's presentation and instructions on how to ask a question will be given at that time.

Please go ahead.

Dan Ferry -- Investor Relations

Good afternoon and welcome to the CorMedix third-quarter 2023earnings conference call Leading the call today is Joe Todisco, chief executive officer of CorMedix. And he is joined by Dr. Matt David, executive vice president and CFO; Dr. Phoebe Mounts, EVP and general counsel; and Erin Mistry, EVP and chief commercial officer. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during the call, management may make what are known as forward-looking statements within the meaning set forth in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and include, but are not limited to, any of the following: any statements other than statements of historical fact regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals, and plans about the company's prospects, including its clinical development program, manufacturing activities, and marketing approval for DefenCath in the U.S. or other product candidates; future financial position; future revenues and projected costs; and reimbursement and potential market acceptance of DefenCath or other product candidates. More specifically, forward-looking statements include any statements about our clinical development plans and the timing, cost, progress, results, estimates, and interpretations thereof; projections as to the company's future capital raising and spending and cash position, including projections regarding the sufficiency of the company's current cash resources to potentially bring the company through to break-even profitability; expectations as to the timing and nature of anticipated regulatory actions; reimbursement decisions; possible product licensing; business development or other transactions; any commercial plans and expectations; intellectual property protections for our product candidates; market projections for our product candidates; and expectations as to manufacturing and product component costs. Actual results may differ materially from these projections or estimates due to a variety of important factors, including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to clinical development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization. These risks are described in greater detail in CorMedix's filings with the SEC, including the latest quarterly report on Form 10-Q and the annual report on Form 10-K, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from CorMedix.

CorMedix may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Please note that CorMedix does not intend to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. At this time, it is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Joe Todisco, chief executive officer of CorMedix. Joe, please go ahead.

Joe Todisco -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Dan. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. As we approach tomorrow's target action date for DefenCath, I am very pleased with the progress that the company has made toward pursuing final NDA approval from FDA as well as preparations for commercialization. I'm happy to announce that the FDA completed a pre-approval inspection for our finished [Inaudible] CDMO site in September. We are very pleased with the outcome.

And an establishment inspection report, or EIR, is expected to be issued imminently. I'd like to thank and congratulate all of the core medical employees who have worked diligently with our CDMO and external consultants in preparation for the inspection, as well as thank our CDMO, ROVI Pharma Industrial Services, for their commitment to CorMedix and DefenCath. Phoebe will provide additional clarity around pre-approval inspections and the status of the NDA review process. Certainly, it's frustrating for us to host this call today, a day ahead of our PDUFA date, but this was the last day we could conduct this call under SEC requirements. And we were hopeful that FDA could potentially take action earlier than our target action dates. FDA has communicated to CorMedix that they are working toward taking action on our application tomorrow.

And at present time, the company is not aware of any outstanding review items or deficiencies that would lead to a negative outcome. In that regard, in advance of our target action date, we have intensified our preparations for commercial launch with a number of key new hires in market access, sales training, pricing and contracting, commercial operations, field medical, and drug safety and pharmacovigilance. We are building a significant number of capabilities in-house, as well as relying on external vendors for certain activities that require larger scale. Our inpatient field team will consist of a combination of in-house market access, key account managers, as well as external expert advisors with deep relationships at specific high-value target institutions and health systems. In the event we do receive final FDA approval over the coming days, we are targeting a commercial launch before the end of the first quarter of 2024, likely initially focused on the inpatient segment only. Our assumptions around commercial launch and sales ramp may be impacted by external factors, most notably the timing of reimbursement guidance from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, around outpatient reimbursement for DefenCath. Over the past two months, we have been -- we have been engaged in an active back-and-forth discussion with CMS, making our case that DefenCath should be properly reimbursed as an outpatient drug product under Medicare Part B.

We have provided the government with significant legal, commercial, and health economic rationale in support of DefenCath obtaining separate payment. The alternative to separate payment under Medicare Part B would be a CMS determination that DefenCath is a renal dialysis service and eligible for a transitional drug add-on payment, or TDAPA. While we maintain our guidance to analysts and investors to consider TDAPA as our base case from a financial modeling standpoint, the company feels strongly that DefenCath does not fall within the current statutory definition of a renal dialysis service and, therefore, should properly be separately reimbursed under Medicare Part B. CorMedix is preparing to submit an application to CMS for a unique product J code on January 1st, 2024 for part B reimbursement provided our NDA receives FDA approval. The deadline from CMS to submit an application for TDAPA is also in January 1st. Absent direct feedback from CMS advising the company to submit an application for TDAPA prior to that January deadline, CorMedix does not intend to submit an application at this time as we do not believe that the product is a renal dialysis service. As TDAPA is a quarterly application process with a full quarter to implement, should CMS deem DefenCath to be a renal dialysis service, our TDAPA application will therefore lag any such determination and may impact the timing of outpatient product launch by a quarter.

It is also worth noting that a prolonged government shutdown could adversely impact the timing of any guidance from CMS around reimbursement and the submission review of either a J code or TDAPA application. With respect to a potential inpatient launch in the first quarter of 2024, we -- we contemplate this would be a soft launch as we could only begin the process of seeking P&T formulary approval at various health systems once the NDA for DefenCath has final FDA approval. Over the past several months, we have accelerated the process of building relationships with key target health systems, identifying key opinion leaders and engaging external advisors who have existing relationships with those targeted systems. The P&T process varies but can take anywhere from three to nine months depending on the health system. We are hopeful to be able to land some quick early formulary positions.

However, the ramp on the inpatient side is expected to be slow over the first three to nine months of launch. At present time, due to the inpatient formulary lag and the expected timing to implement any outpatient reimbursement, we would not expect meaningful revenue contributions until the second half of 2024. Provided we obtain timely NDA approval, we anticipate discussing more granularity around inpatient launch ramp and the timing of outpatient launch during our year-endearnings call I will now turn the call over to Phoebe for a regulatory update and discuss progress toward potential FDA approval.

Phoebe.

Phoebe Mounts -- Executive Vice President, General Counsel

Thanks, Joe. Good afternoon, everyone. I would like to thank and congratulate everyone on the teams who have worked so hard toward the preparation of the CDMO site for a pre-approval inspection, as well as in responding to all other requests by FDA for information on the DefenCath resubmission. In addition to a pre-approval inspection of our primary finished dosage manufacturing site, the FDA has also conducted pre-approval inspections for DefenCath's suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients, contract laboratories involved in testing of product specifications, and packaging facilities. We are not aware of any outstanding review issues at this time.

Over the past several months, we have received multiple requests for information from FDA related to the content of the DefenCath NDA, including draft prescribing information, which is consistent with the normal NDA review process. Most recently, we received a request for updated secondary packaging labels, as well as a request for information related to our post-approval pediatric study commitment. You may recall that CorMedix and FDA agreed to a post-marketing commitment to conduct a study in pediatric hemodialysis patients pursuant to PREA, or Pediatric Research Equity Act, and BPCA, Best Pharmaceuticals for Children Act. When this study is completed, it will have the potential to extend six months of marketing exclusivity to the five years of marketing exclusivity for potential approval of DefenCath as a new chemical entity, or NCE, and the additional five years for the designation of DefenCath as a qualified infectious disease product. We view these requests as positive indicators that our NDA review is progressing in line with our expectations. We have also received written notification from FDA that the proprietary name DefenCath remains conditionally acceptable pending final approval of the NDA by FDA.

Lastly, we made the decision to proactively reach out to FDA and withdraw from our application our original supplier of heparin API. You may recall from our prior communications that during our Type A meeting in April, the FDA had advised us to resubmit the NDA with two suppliers of heparin API as our initial supplier had an ongoing warning letter unrelated to heparin. FDA advised during our Type A meeting that should the warning letter remain unresolved. As we approach our target action date, we would have the ability to withdraw that source as a supplier from the application. As of late September, that warning letter remained unresolved.

And though our supplier has implemented corrective actions, no closeout inspection has yet been scheduled by FDA. To that extent, we made the decision to withdraw that supplier of heparin API from our NDA application so as not to unnecessarily delay our eligibility for final NDA approval. We will reevaluate resubmitting the heparin supplier following clearance of the warning letter and the potential FDA approval of the DefenCath NDA. We now optimistically anticipate FDA action with tomorrow's target action date. It is worth emphasizing that the PDUFA date is a target action date and not a statutory requirement. FDA is not required to take action by the action date, and there are recent instances of FDA taking action on days preceding or following a specific target date.

As noted by Joe, FDA has communicated that the NDA remains under review and the agency is working toward taking action by the PDUFA date. We are unaware of any outstanding information that is required. I would now like to turn the call over to Matt, who will provide a financial update. Matt?

Matt David -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Phoebe, and good afternoon, everyone. I am pleased to be here today to provide an overview of our third quarter and year-to-date 2023 financial results, as well as an update on CorMedix's cash position. The company has filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30th, 2023. I urge you to read the information contained in the report for a more complete discussion of our financial results.

With respect to our third quarter of 2023 financial results, our net loss was approximately 9.7 million, or $0.17 per share, compared with the loss of 6.9 million, or $0.17 per share, in the third quarter of 2022. The higher net loss recognized in 2023 compared with 2022 included an increase in operating expenses driven by prelaunch activities for DefenCath versus the third quarter of 2022. Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2023 increased approximately 50% to 10.5 million, compared with 7 million in the third quarter of 2022. R&D expense increased by approximately 14% to 2.7 million, driven primarily by an increase in costs related to medical affairs activities and an increase in personnel expenses.

SG&A expense increased approximately 69% to 7.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 4.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in costs related to market research studies and prelaunch activities in preparation for the potential marketing approval of DefenCath and an increase in personnel expenses due to additional hires, partially offset by a decrease in legal fees for the period. With respect to our nine-month year-to-date 2023 financial results, total operating expenses during the nine months year to date of 2023 amounted to 33.3 million, compared with 22.3 million in the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 49%. R&D expense increased 39% to 10.9 million, driven primarily by an increase in personnel expenses, and increase in costs related to medical affairs activities, and an increase in costs related to the technical and quality operations for the manufacturing of DefenCath prior to its potential marketing approval. SG&A expense increased approximately 55% to 22.4 million compared with the first nine months of 2022, primarily driven by an increase in costs related to market research studies and prelaunch activities in preparation for the potential marketing approval of DefenCath, an increase in personnel expenses, and an increase in noncash charges for stock-based compensation. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in legal fees for the period.

We recorded net cash used in operations during the nine months year to date of 2023 of 27.7 million, compared with net cash used in operations of 18.2 million in the same period in 2022. The increase is primarily driven by an increase in net loss, primarily attributable to an increase in operating expenses as compared to the same period in 2022. With the closing of our announced equity offering earlier in the third quarter, CorMedix is in a strong position from a balance sheet perspective as we prepare the company for a potential commercial launch in the first quarter of 2024. The company has cash and cash equivalents of 86.6 million as of September 30th, 2023.

We believe our cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and other available resources gives the company the capability to fund the commercial launch of DefenCath through to anticipated profitability, assuming we are able to obtain timely approval of the DefenCath NDA on our action date and commence commercial launch in the first quarter of 2024, as well as achieve other internal base case assumptions. I will now turn the call back over to Joe for closing remarks. Joe?

Joe Todisco -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Matt. CorMedix is keenly focused on our upcoming target action date and hoping for a positive outcome from FDA. We are firing on all cylinders preparing for a potential commercial launch. We have the inventory manufactured and ready to be labeled once we have a final label from FDA, and we have new batches scheduled from our CDMO.

We are actively in communications with CMS. And once a determination is made regarding our reimbursement structure, we will pivot our launch strategy accordingly. As I mentioned earlier, I do expect to be able to provide more granularity around launch assumptions on our nextearnings call I appreciate everyone's continued support in CorMedix, and I'm happy to take questions.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

Thank you. And, ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] One moment please for your first question. And your first question comes from the line of Jason Butler from JMP Securities.

Your line is open.

Jason Butler -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on all of the progress to date. And obviously, we're excitedly waiting for a decision from FDA. A couple questions. You mentioned that you've had some label discussions or negotiations with FDA.

Is the label -- or the draft label that you're aware of today consistent with your expectations, and do you think it gives you an optimal launch opportunity? And then, understanding that a full commercial launch will happen in 1Q, how soon will the product be commercially available? And can you give us any color on, A, the steps that you'll take from -- from now until commercial -- a full commercial launch? And how we should think about capacity, especially from the API supplier during the first parts of the launch? Thanks.

Joe Todisco -- Chief Executive Officer

All right. Thank you, Jason. I think the first question is easy to address. On the label, there were no surprises in anything that we've seen in our communications from FDA.

So, we're certainly happy with the feedback that we've -- we've seen on -- on the label. And as you point out, you know, we're not guiding toward a full commercial launch in the first quarter. And certainly, there are some decision points we might have to make that could, you know, cause us to want to maybe push out a couple of weeks around reimbursement, right? We want to maximize the value of whatever reimbursement structure that we get, and, you know, we're very conscious of ASP management. But we're -- we're targeting right now having the product available for inpatient launch by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Capacity, we -- as I said, we -- we have CDMO capacity reserved for batches early in the year. We can certainly scale that up toward the back part of the year as we get toward, you know, our outpatient -- kicking off our outpatient launch. But we've also already placed purchase orders for API. So -- so, API capacity should not be a constraint on launching the back part of the year.

Jason Butler -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Great, and last one on the outpatient reimbursement. Any, you know, insights into the dialogue with CMS at this point? Do you feel like -- have you got any responses from them that indicate that you're making progress toward securing approval under Medicare Part D?

Joe Todisco -- Chief Executive Officer

It's part B, not part D. But look, I think it's been a productive back and -- back and forth discussion. I think, you know, we continue to guide that -- that our base case for -- for investors should be TDAPA. You know, we think TDAPA is perfectly adequate reimbursement structure for end-stage renal disease -- or renal dialysis services.

You know, we just don't think that DefenCath falls within -- within the scope of renal dialysis service. So, you know, all I'll say is that we think it's been productive. We think we've provided the government with compelling HEOR and patient and market data. And, you know, we're hopeful that CMS would make a determination or give us guidance before the end of the year.

There's certainly no timing that they're bound by, but you know, they are aware that there's a deadline for a J code and TDAPA application on Jan 1, as we are. And we're hopeful that, you know, barring a long-term government shutdown, that we could get some direction from them before the end of the year.

Jason Butler -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Joe Todisco -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Joon Lee from Truist Securities. Your line is open.

Les Sulewski -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Hi, guys, this is Les on for Joon. I just want to echo that congrats on the progress. Looking forward to tomorrow. Just to clear up, you'll be submitting the applications for the outpatient side on the -- for J code assuming one -- Jan 1.

Is there a possibility for you to resubmit if not approved for the first time? And what's the timeline look like on that? And I have a follow-up.

Joe Todisco -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, I think -- I think what you're asking, though, Les is if we submit the application and we don't have a determination from CMS on the reimbursement structure, is that what you're asking?

Les Sulewski -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Yes.

Joe Todisco -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, certainly, look, if -- if we submit the application, and then subsequently, CMS guides us that they believe TDAPA is the appropriate structure, you know, we'd have to reevaluate what discussions we would have with them around continuing to pursue -- pursue separate payment. But I likely would not forego the opportunity to submit a TDAPA application and start that process.

Les Sulewski -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

OK, thanks for that. You did mention that, you know, there's a lingering potential government shutdown. I mean, you know, very unknown, but in the unlikely scenario that does happen, how does that impact any of your commercial launch if at all? And then, also, where -- where are you standing in engaging with the P&T meetings? And what have been your pre-launch activities thus far? Thank you.

Joe Todisco -- Chief Executive Officer

All right. Well, look, as I mentioned in the script, to the extent there was a long-term shutdown that prevented CMS from giving us reimbursement guidance or reviewing either TDAPA or a J code application, certainly, that could impact the timing of -- of commercial launch. You know, in order for products to get utilization, they need adequate reimbursement, and that needs to be established, whether it's for inpatient health systems or outpatient dialysis facilities. In terms of, you know, pre-launch activities, we've been quite active, right? We've had a number of discussions with various health systems, with the LDOs, around how, you know, potentially different reimbursement structures could fit into -- into their system.

So, you know, we're -- we're preparing for, you know, various alternate scenarios and getting ready for -- for commercialization. Les, did we lose you? Operator, can we move to the next question, please?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Gregory Renza from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Gregory Renza -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Forward to the decision coming up soon.

Joe Todisco -- Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Greg. Greg? Greg, can you start over -- yeah, can you start over? We didn't hear the first part of what you were saying.

Gregory Renza -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Yeah, just -- just adding my congrats on the progress, Joe.

Joe Todisco -- Chief Executive Officer

Oh, thanks.

Gregory Renza -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

And I just mentioned that just looking forward to tomorrow or the decision coming up. And maybe, Joe, just my question, maybe to build on some -- some of your mention of the potential government shutdown. I just wanted to ask if you're considering, certainly on the eve of a of a potential decision or approval, any other macro factors that -- that are part of your consideration in the strategy to -- to really roll out DefenCath? And, you know, it's helpful to hear about the government proceedings, but -- but also if it comes to the labor and the hires and even some of the stakeholder engagement, to what extent are you now considering it now that we're sort of at the doorstep of a potential approval here? And then, I have a follow-up.

Joe Todisco -- Chief Executive Officer

Look, as I -- thanks, Greg, and I appreciate the congratulations. And as I somewhat mentioned in the prepared comments, we've been ramping up and accelerating over the past couple of months, I'd say, since we -- we got visibility of the inspection. You've likely seen us posting a number of hires, adding -- adding new roles, you know, continuing our engagement with key stakeholders. So, you know, the government shutdown, if it happens, will be unfortunate.

I think we were talking today about the longest shutdown that's happened is only, you know, several weeks. So, don't think that it's, you know, going to be overall devastating. But, you know, hopefully, it can be minimized by the government and nothing more than a blip if it does happen at all. But, you know, we're just focused on operational execution right now.

You know, assuming a positive -- we get a positive outcome from FDA tomorrow, you know, we're -- we're, you know, doing everything we need to be doing to execute on our launch plan.

Gregory Renza -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Yeah, that's great. Very helpful. And maybe just one quick one, just coming back to the -- the clinical value proposition and also the ability for DefenCath to really be the first approved product in this area. Just -- just remind us of that value proposition, really what the landscape looks like when it comes to infection prevention.

And -- and I'm just curious how you sort of think about the -- the -- the practice and care standard variability out there and how this could be a solution in the space. Thanks so much. And congrats and looking forward to tomorrow.

Joe Todisco -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure thing. Thanks, Greg. I appreciate it. You know, certainly, our phase 3 clinical results demonstrated, in our primary endpoint, a 71% reduction with risk associated with CRBSI for hemodialysis patients with the CDC.

There is nothing currently FDA approved as a drug product for the prevention of CRBSI in this patient population or in any patient population for that matter. So, this truly is a -- is a first-in-class therapy. You know, as you point out, we would be looking to change the paradigm from one where infections are treated after the fact, right? You have a disease state with an incredibly high incidence rate. We've got, you know, upwards of a third of hemodialysis patients with a catheter will get a CRBSI.

Half of those infections happen in the first 90 days that they have -- that they have a catheter. So, they happen fast, they happen frequently, and they're fatal 25% of the time. So -- so, I would say that this is absolutely a critical unmet medical need. And, you know, we're looking forward to, you know -- to providing this option for prescribers and physicians and health systems for their patients.

Gregory Renza -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

That's great. Thanks again.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time, I would like to turn it back to Dan Ferry from Lifesci Advisors for additional written questions from the audience.

Dan Ferry -- Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Joe, we have a few here from -- from the audience that was -- were written in here. The first one is, "You mentioned that the company is pleased with the outcome of the PAI, pre-authorized -- pre-approval inspections. Can you elaborate what is meant by that?"

Joe Todisco -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, thanks, Dan. And I assume that's directed at the -- at the pre-approval inspection for the -- for our primary CDMO, which we've -- we've announced is ROVI. Yeah, so, you know, typically, when -- when an inspection concludes, it takes about 90 days for an EIR issue, and we're still waiting on EIR, but we're very happy with the way the inspection progressed. At the close of the inspection, the inspector verbally communicated that she'd be recommending voluntary action indicated status.

And if you're familiar, that means that would allow -- new approvals can proceed from -- from that facility. Also, I'd say over -- over the last couple of days, our manufacturing partner, ROVI, recently announced that another sponsor received approval of an application of a registration from the same facility where we intend to make DefenCath. So, from a -- from a compliance standpoint, that gives us a lot of comfort.

Dan Ferry -- Investor Relations

OK, great, Joe. Just a few more here, "You described during the call a potential launch in Q1 2024. Can you give some color regarding, one, when investors can expect to see some revenue; two, what metrics CorMedix intends to report related to the launch, you know, in the form of maybe hospitals or patients? Can you give us some color here?"

Joe Todisco -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure, thanks. Thanks, Dan. So, right, as we mentioned, we're expecting a soft launch in the early part of the year that we would look to certainly accelerate as we get our outpatient reimbursement solidified, whether it's to TDAPA or a separate payment. You know, we would expect to give some directional revenue guidance hopefully on our nextearnings callshould we -- provided we have reimbursement determination from CMS.

But, you know, along the way, I think there's going to be, you know, catalysts that -- that certainly we can talk about and report, you know, whether it's certain health systems, formulary status, potentially agreements with LDOs or MDOs, right, that -- where we could point to, you know, directional revenue guidance and value. And all of that could certainly be over the -- over the upcoming months.

Dan Ferry -- Investor Relations

Excellent. Thanks, Joe. One final one here, it's a good segue, "What do you view as some of the key catalysts going into 2024 for CorMedix?"

Joe Todisco -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes, obviously, I touched on some of them. The first and foremost is -- is approval. We -- you know, we have to -- we have to lock down NDA approval hopefully tomorrow. Beyond that, we're waiting on a decision from CMS around the reimbursement structure for DefenCath.

That'll guide how we, right, roll out our launch strategy in inpatient and outpatient. But, you know, some of those key catalysts that I just mentioned, you know, potential agreements with LDOs or MDOs, updates around larger health systems, P&T and formulary adoption, and you know, potentially later next year, updating on label expansion for DefenCath into -- into additional indications.

Dan Ferry -- Investor Relations

Excellent. Thank you, Joe. Operator, you may now close the call.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Call participants:

Dan Ferry -- Investor Relations

Joe Todisco -- Chief Executive Officer

Phoebe Mounts -- Executive Vice President, General Counsel

Matt David -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Jason Butler -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Les Sulewski -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Gregory Renza -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

