CorMedix (CRMD) Price Target Increased by 15.54% to 14.54

The average one-year price target for CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) has been revised to 14.54 / share. This is an increase of 15.54% from the prior estimate of 12.58 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 286.57% from the latest reported closing price of 3.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in CorMedix. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 45.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRMD is 0.01%, a decrease of 76.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.92% to 18,654K shares. The put/call ratio of CRMD is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nomura Holdings holds 2,952K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,649K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing an increase of 19.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 9.24% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 1,551K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,197K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares, representing an increase of 19.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 20.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,080K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares, representing an increase of 21.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 20.07% over the last quarter.

CorMedix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath™, a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels. The Company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. Neutrolin™ is CE Marked and marketed in Europe and other territories as a medical device.

