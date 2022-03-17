CorMedix Appoints Joseph Todisco As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) announced Thursday the appointment of Joseph Todisco as Chief Executive Officer of the company. Todisco also will join the CorMedix Board of Directors. The company expects Todisco to join CorMedix on May 16 or such earlier date as he completes his contractual responsibilities to his current employer.

Todisco is an experienced pharmaceutical industry leader with a track record of building businesses globally and providing commercial leadership over the last 20 years. Previously, he was a senior executive at Amneal Pharmaceuticals, where for the past 11 years he has held various roles, most recently as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer.

During his tenure at Amneal, Todisco held roles overseeing corporate development and international operations, leading commercial teams in several international markets including the UK, Australia and Germany, as well as leading Amneal's merger integration with Impax Laboratories in 2018.

Todisco was previously Co-Founder and managing executive of Gemini Laboratories.

Prior to joining Amneal, Todisco was Vice President, Business Development & Licensing at Ranbaxy, Inc. Prior to Ranbaxy, he held various roles at Par Pharmaceutical, and in his earlier career held positions at Oppenheimer & Co. and Marsh & McLennan Cos.

