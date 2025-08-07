CorMedix To Acquire Melinta Therapeutics In $300 Mln Deal To Expand Infectious Disease Portfolio

(RTTNews) - CorMedix Inc. (CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in life-threatening diseases, Thursday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Melinta Therapeutics, a commercial-stage firm focused on acute and infectious diseases.

The $300 million deal includes $260 million in cash and $40 million in CorMedix equity, with up to $25 million in regulatory milestone payments and royalties on key products REZZAYO and MINOCIN. The transaction is expected to close by September 1, 2025, pending regulatory approval.

The acquisition adds seven marketed hospital- and clinic-based anti-infective drugs to CorMedix's portfolio, including REZZAYO, MINOCIN, VABOMERE, ORBACTIV, KIMYRSA, BAXDELA, and cardiovascular drug TOPROL-XL. Melinta posted $120 million in 2024 revenues and is expected to generate $125-$135 million in 2025.

CorMedix expects $35-$45 million in annual synergies, with the deal anticipated to be accretive in 2026. The company projects 2025 pro forma revenue between $305 million and $335 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $150 million to $170 million.

CRMD is currently trading at $10.65, down $1.30 or 10.88 percent on the Nasdaq.

