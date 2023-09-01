CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORP (TSX:WRN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORP (TSX:WRN) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORP. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRN is 0.51%, a decrease of 9.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.12% to 17,205K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 10,000K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,702K shares, representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRN by 2.05% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,430K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 2,339K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 1,800K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JMCGX - Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 300K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRN by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.