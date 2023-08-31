CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains Surge Energy (TSX:SGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Surge Energy (TSX:SGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Surge Energy Maintains 5.87% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.87%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surge Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGY is 0.03%, an increase of 10.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.85% to 1,570K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 477K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares, representing an increase of 27.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGY by 4.04% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 213K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 199K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing an increase of 41.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGY by 55.76% over the last quarter.

JCRAX - ALPS holds 156K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 110K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

