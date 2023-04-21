CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 170K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBR.B by 4.69% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBR.B by 4.37% over the last quarter.

LSVFX - LSV GLOBAL MANAGED VOLATILITY FUND Institutional Class Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quebecor. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBR.B is 0.14%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.06% to 8,460K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

