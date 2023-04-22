CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains NGEx Minerals (TSX:NGEX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of NGEx Minerals (TSX:NGEX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.27% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NGEx Minerals is $5.20. The forecasts range from a low of $4.24 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.27% from its latest reported closing price of $6.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in NGEx Minerals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGEX is 0.46%, an increase of 42.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.24% to 329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JZRO - Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF holds 209K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 15.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGEX by 37.79% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 100K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WEIZX - Weiss Alternative Balanced Risk Fund Investor Class holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 25.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGEX by 93.38% over the last quarter.

