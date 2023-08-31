CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains Journey Energy (TSX:JOY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Journey Energy (TSX:JOY) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Journey Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOY is 0.00%, a decrease of 14.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.70% to 132K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 48K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 58.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOY by 89.52% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 23K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.