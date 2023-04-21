CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains G2 Goldfields (TSX:GTWO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of G2 Goldfields (TSX:GTWO) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 2,100K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 500K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 3,906K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 261K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

