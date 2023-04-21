CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 18.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFH by 3.92% over the last quarter.

TWAAX - Thrivent International Allocation Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFH by 12.45% over the last quarter.

EWC - iShares MSCI Canada ETF holds 52K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFH by 2.50% over the last quarter.

SFNNX - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFH by 5.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fairfax Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFH is 0.66%, an increase of 10.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 3,098K shares.

