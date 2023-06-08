CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains Chorus Aviation (CHR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Chorus Aviation (CHR) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chorus Aviation. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHR is 0.09%, a decrease of 37.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.43% to 1,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 575K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 4.69% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 303K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 14.49% over the last quarter.

FKSCX - Franklin International Small Cap Fund Advisor Class holds 226K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 0.10% over the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 122K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 24.96% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 62K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 19.21% over the last quarter.

