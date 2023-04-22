CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains Chesswood Group (TSX:CHW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Chesswood Group (TSX:CHW) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesswood Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHW is 0.01%, a decrease of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 57K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 56K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 32K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

