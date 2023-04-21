News & Insights

CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains Canyon Copper (TSXV:CNC) Buy Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Canyon Copper (TSXV:CNC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5,824.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canyon Copper is $91.23. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5,824.09% from its latest reported closing price of $1.54.

The projected annual revenue for Canyon Copper is $145,909MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.41.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

Fintel
