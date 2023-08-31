CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains Benchmark Metals (TSX:BNCH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Benchmark Metals (TSX:BNCH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.50% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Benchmark Metals is 1.02. The forecasts range from a low of 0.86 to a high of $1.26. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from its latest reported closing price of 0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benchmark Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNCH is 0.30%, a decrease of 22.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 38,669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 15,385K shares. No change in the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 10,463K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 9,790K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 1,220K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,126K shares, representing a decrease of 74.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNCH by 61.88% over the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 1,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.