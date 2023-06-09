CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains Barksdale Resources (TSX:BRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Barksdale Resources (TSX:BRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.11% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barksdale Resources is 1.28. The forecasts range from a low of 1.26 to a high of $1.31. The average price target represents an increase of 40.11% from its latest reported closing price of 0.91.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 3,275K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 18.04% over the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 1,575K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing an increase of 17.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 5.24% over the last quarter.

