CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains Barksdale Resources (TSX:BRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Barksdale Resources (TSX:BRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barksdale Resources is $1.28. The forecasts range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $1.31. The average price target represents an increase of 96.15% from its latest reported closing price of $0.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Barksdale Resources is $4,056MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barksdale Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRO is 2.23%, an increase of 8.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 4,300K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 3,000K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 1,300K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 13.14% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.