CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains West African Resources (WFRSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of West African Resources (OTCPK:WFRSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.49% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for West African Resources is $2.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.97 to a high of $3.20. The average price target represents an increase of 142.49% from its latest reported closing price of $0.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for West African Resources is 450MM, a decrease of 47.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in West African Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFRSF is 0.23%, an increase of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.61% to 204,306K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 34,758K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,919K shares , representing a decrease of 17.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRSF by 15.92% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 25,190K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,699K shares , representing a decrease of 25.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRSF by 19.98% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 19,188K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,027K shares , representing an increase of 16.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFRSF by 59.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,153K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,164K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRSF by 14.74% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 9,990K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,900K shares , representing a decrease of 209.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFRSF by 70.18% over the last quarter.

