CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains Transcontinental (TCLAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Transcontinental (OTCPK:TCLAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.73% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Transcontinental is $17.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.50 to a high of $20.14. The average price target represents an increase of 81.73% from its latest reported closing price of $9.87 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Transcontinental is 3,175MM, an increase of 15.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transcontinental. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCLAF is 0.15%, an increase of 0.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.49% to 7,284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,099K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCLAF by 6.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,054K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCLAF by 1.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 665K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCLAF by 9.34% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 437K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQNAX - MFS Equity Income Fund A holds 369K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing an increase of 55.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCLAF by 107.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.