CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains Quebecor (QBCAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.62% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quebecor is $24.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.59 to a high of $30.58. The average price target represents an increase of 17.62% from its latest reported closing price of $21.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Quebecor is 4,769MM, a decrease of 15.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quebecor. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBCAF is 0.51%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 2,926K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 1,876K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,886K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBCAF by 4.94% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 613K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 335K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBCAF by 2.13% over the last quarter.

FWRLX - Wireless Portfolio holds 67K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - International Small-Cap Portfolio Class I holds 35K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBCAF by 6.88% over the last quarter.

