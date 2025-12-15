CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains Dominion Lending Centres (BRLGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Dominion Lending Centres (OTCPK:BRLGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 238.73% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dominion Lending Centres is $8.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.91 to a high of $9.14. The average price target represents an increase of 238.73% from its latest reported closing price of $2.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dominion Lending Centres is 83MM, a decrease of 9.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominion Lending Centres. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRLGF is 0.00%, an increase of 13.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.56% to 81K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 37K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 67.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRLGF by 201.60% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

