CORMARK SECURITIES INC. Maintains Americas Gold and Silver (USAS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, CORMARK SECURITIES INC. maintained coverage of Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAM:USAS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.14% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Americas Gold and Silver is $4.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.35 to a high of $7.21. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.14% from its latest reported closing price of $5.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Americas Gold and Silver is 155MM, an increase of 48.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Americas Gold and Silver. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 3,800.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of USAS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Merk Investments holds 25,679K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company.

NewGen Equity Long holds 9,285K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 7,344K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company.

Alps Advisors holds 3,605K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company.

Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 2,669K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company.

