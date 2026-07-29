CoreWeave's CEO Sold Company Stock Worth Nearly $25 Million Amid Share Price Declines. Here's a Closer Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

The disposition of 307,692 shares was executed at $80.85 per share on July 14, 2026, totaling approximately $24.9 million.

The transaction represented a 10% reduction in the insider’s total equity stake, including both direct and indirect holdings.

The sale involved the exercise of 307,692 options and included 107,692 shares formerly held indirectly through Omnadora Capital LLC.

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Michael N. Intrator, CEO and President of CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV), reported the sale of 307,692 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 14, 2026, for a total transaction value of ~$24.9 million, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$24.9 million Shares sold 307,692 Shares sold (directly held) 200,000 Shares sold (indirectly held) 107,692 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 2,676,815 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 0 Post-transaction value $213.98 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($80.85); post-transaction value based on July 14, 2026 market close ($79.94).

Key questions

What was the context for this transaction?

The sale was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Michael Intrator on November 20, 2025. These plans allow insiders to schedule stock sales in advance to avoid potential conflicts regarding the possession of non-public material information.

The sale was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Michael Intrator on November 20, 2025. These plans allow insiders to schedule stock sales in advance to avoid potential conflicts regarding the possession of non-public material information. How did the transaction impact the insider’s indirect ownership entities?

The disposition included 107,692 shares held indirectly by Omnadora Capital LLC, effectively liquidating the firm's Class A Common Stock position. The insider continues to hold indirect interests through other entities, including the PMI 2024 F&F GRAT, the Intrator Family GST-Exempt Trust, and the Intrator Family Trust.

The disposition included 107,692 shares held indirectly by Omnadora Capital LLC, effectively liquidating the firm's Class A Common Stock position. The insider continues to hold indirect interests through other entities, including the PMI 2024 F&F GRAT, the Intrator Family GST-Exempt Trust, and the Intrator Family Trust. What is the scale of the insider’s remaining equity exposure?

Following the sale, the CEO maintains a direct holding of 2,676,815 shares, representing approximately 0.49% of the company. Furthermore, Intrator holds substantial derivative securities, including 21.9 million direct and 30.6 million indirect options outstanding, which include both vested and unvested awards.

Following the sale, the CEO maintains a direct holding of 2,676,815 shares, representing approximately 0.49% of the company. Furthermore, Intrator holds substantial derivative securities, including 21.9 million direct and 30.6 million indirect options outstanding, which include both vested and unvested awards. How has the stock performed relative to this transaction?

As of the July 15, 2026 market close, shares were priced at $77.12, trailing the $80.85 execution price. On the July 14, 2026 transaction date, CoreWeave had a one-year total return of -40% and a market capitalization of $42.1 billion.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $77.12 Market Capitalization $42.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.2 billion Net Income (TTM) -$1.6 billion

Company Snapshot

CoreWeave operates a specialized cloud computing platform that delivers high-performance GPU and CPU compute resources, storage solutions, advanced networking capabilities, and fully managed services designed to support generative AI and intensive compute workloads for enterprise clients.

The company generates revenue through a flexible consumption-based model, offering clients the choice between virtual servers and bare-metal infrastructure solutions tailored to their specific computational requirements.

CoreWeave primarily serves large enterprises and organizations requiring significant computational capacity for generative AI applications, machine learning workloads, and data-intensive processing operations.

CoreWeave is a leading infrastructure provider for generative AI workloads, commanding a $42.1 billion market cap. The company has established itself as a critical enabler of enterprise AI adoption by providing purpose-built cloud infrastructure optimized for GPU-accelerated computing.

Despite current net losses reflecting the capital-intensive nature of infrastructure expansion, CoreWeave's significant revenue scale and strategic positioning in the high-growth generative AI market underscore its importance as a foundational technology provider.

What this transaction means for investors

CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator’s July 14 sale of company stock for a weighted average price of $80.85 came at a time when the stock had plunged from its 52-week high of $153.20 reached last October, and continued to fall. Shares eventually dropped to a 52-week low of $60.55 on July 29.

However, Intrator’s sale is not necessarily a cause for investor concern given it was a non-discretionary transaction executed as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Moreover, his substantial equity holdings totaling millions of shares suggest his interests remain aligned with shareholders.

It appears Intrator, through his ownership of Omnadora Capital LLC, converted some Class B shares into Class A and sold them, reducing Omnadora Capital’s Class A holdings to zero. However, this entity maintains over 23 million Class B shares, post-sale.

CoreWeave stock has fallen as rising credit default swap costs signal heightened risk that the company may default on its billions of dollars in debt. CoreWeave took on the debt to enable construction of data centers outfitted with costly tech infrastructure to support customers seeking computing capacity to run artificial intelligence systems.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in CoreWeave. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.