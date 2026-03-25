CoreWeave Wins Zonos Contract: A New Recurring Revenue Opportunity?

Zonos, a cross-border commerce technology provider, recently selected CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV cloud platform to power its AI-driven duty, tax and international checkout systems. These are real-time, latency-sensitive workloads operating across multiple countries and currencies. Zonos operates at the intersection of AI and commerce. Its systems must process vast amounts of data in real time. By leveraging CoreWeave’s infrastructure, Zonos can execute AI-driven decisions instantly, deliver accurate duty and tax calculations and provide seamless international checkout experiences.

Agentic commerce, a key trend highlighted in this partnership, refers to AI agents autonomously handling product discovery, pricing optimization, compliance checks and checkout processes. This model increases the importance of high-performance infrastructure, as AI agents must operate continuously, make real-time decisions and process complex global datasets. CoreWeave’s AI cloud supports this shift by turning complex data workflows into fast, automated processes, making large-scale agentic commerce possible. Zonos’ platform requires constant operation, implying ongoing consumption of CoreWeave’s infrastructure rather than episodic demand.

CoreWeave has historically relied on a small number of large customers, including Microsoft MSFT. However, the Zonos deal helps diversify its customer base and expand into enterprise SaaS and commerce platforms, thereby reducing its reliance on hyperscaler partnerships. While smaller than customers like OpenAI or Microsoft, Zonos represents a growing segment of mid-to-large enterprise SaaS and AI-native companies with embedded infrastructure dependency, which is strategically important. The deal also aligns with a broader trend, as CoreWeave recently announced multi-year partnerships, such as its inference workload agreement with Perplexity, and continued expansion of its AI-native cloud platform. These agreements are typically multi-year, production-focused and scale with customer growth, forming a strong pipeline for recurring revenue.

CRWV’s Competitors in the AI Cloud Race

Microsoft’s cloud dominance with Azure, AI leadership, diversified revenue streams and record contract backlog are tailwinds. Investment in OpenAI gives access to advanced language models, creating a strong moat in enterprise AI. By embedding AI into its existing products, Microsoft increases revenue per customer while keeping acquisition costs low. Its massive cloud infrastructure and data resources also provide a lasting advantage in training and deploying AI at scale. It operates across cloud, productivity software, gaming, LinkedIn and advertising, giving it highly diversified revenue and reducing exposure to any single sector. Its subscription-based services like Office 365, Azure and Dynamics generate predictable recurring revenue with strong renewal rates.

AI cloud expansion, acquisitions and monetization are driving Nebius Group N.V. NBIS growth, with Microsoft revenue set to ramp up by 2027. Recently, it signed a long-term AI infrastructure supply agreement with Meta Platforms, further deepening their partnership. Under the five-year deal, Nebius will deliver $12 billion worth of dedicated AI compute capacity across multiple locations, powered by one of the first large-scale deployments of NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, with deliveries set to begin in early 2027. Demand continued to exceed supply, with the company once again selling out its capacity in the fourth quarter, while operating leverage and cost management supported improved profitability.

CRWV Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CoreWeave have gained 107.5% in the past year against the Internet Software industry’s fall of 13.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of Price/Book, CRWV’s shares are trading at 9.62X, higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s 4.49X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWV’s earnings for the current year has been drastically revised downwards over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRWV currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.