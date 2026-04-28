CoreWeave vs. Snowflake: Which AI Data Cloud Stock is the Smarter Buy?

The AI cloud ecosystem is rapidly evolving into a layered stack, where raw compute power, data infrastructure and application intelligence play distinct but interconnected roles. At the base are GPU-heavy infrastructure providers that train and run large AI models. Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global cloud AI market is estimated to go from $133.42 billion in 2026 to $780.64 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 23.8%. CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV and Snowflake Inc. SNOW represent two critical but very different pieces of the AI value chain.

Both benefit from AI-driven data demand, with CoreWeave providing the compute power and Snowflake enabling data storage and analytics in AI workflows. CoreWeave is a specialized AI cloud provider focused on renting high-performance GPUs for training and running AI models. Snowflake’s cloud-native platform unifies structured and unstructured data into a single source of truth, enabling organizations to apply AI for insights, problem-solving and building new products.

The AI revolution has created two distinct types of winners in the data cloud ecosystem-infrastructure providers and data intelligence platforms. CoreWeave and Snowflake sit on opposite sides of this divide, both benefiting from AI, but with very different risk–reward profiles.

Let’s break down which stock appears to be the smarter buy in 2026.

The Case for SNOW

Snowflake operates a data cloud platform, helping enterprises store, analyze and operationalize data. Its major catalyst is its evolution into an AI-native data platform rather than just a data warehouse. Adoption is accelerating quickly, with more than 9,100 customers using its AI features and 2,500 accounts embracing Snowflake Intelligence within just three months, signs that AI is becoming a core driver of usage and revenue. Its business model thrives on consumption-based pricing, which means more usage equals more revenue. Customer expansion is the key growth multiplier for SNOW.

Management emphasized strong momentum heading into fiscal 2027, driven by accelerating adoption of its AI products, record bookings highlighted by a $400 million deal and the acquisition of Observe to boost its observability capabilities. Snowflake introduced more than 430 new features in fiscal 2026, demonstrating an aggressive pace of innovation. Key launches like Cortex Code, its AI-powered coding agent, the expansion of Cortex Code CLI into data systems and the rapid adoption of Snowflake Intelligence indicate a clear shift from data storage toward AI-driven application development and automation. With the addition of agentic capabilities, Snowflake is positioning itself as an execution layer for AI-first workflows, where intelligent systems can operate more autonomously.

Snowflake’s fiscal 2026 acquisitions showcase its ambition to own the entire data-to-AI lifecycle. The addition of Observe expands its presence in the $50+ billion observability market, enabling improved monitoring of data and AI workloads, while TensorStax strengthens AI-driven data engineering and the Cortex Code ecosystem. Collectively, these moves aim to enhance reliability, reduce operational complexity and capture more value across the data stack—marking a transition from a pure data platform to a broader operational intelligence platform. Collaborations with major players like NVIDIA NVDA, Amazon, Microsoft MSFT, ServiceNow and Meta Platforms META strengthen its ecosystem, while its Microsoft alliance enhances interoperability and simplifies AI development.

Snowflake’s deepening AI partnerships are already driving a real impact. Its collaboration with Anthropic enables customers like Intercom to automate support at scale using Claude models on Snowflake’s secure data foundation. Meanwhile, an expanded $200 million partnership with OpenAI and integration with Google Cloud’s Gemini models bring powerful AI capabilities directly into Snowflake, giving customers more choice while ensuring data remains secure and governed.



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However, Snowflake is facing intense competition from Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery and Microsoft Azure Synapse, which could continue to weigh on its growth trajectory. Revenue expansion has already slowed in recent quarters, prompting questions about the sustainability of its earlier hypergrowth phase. Additionally, the Observe acquisition is expected to pressure financials, with management guiding to a roughly 150-basis-point hit to non-GAAP free cash flow margins. The integration, including onboarding 178 employees, will also drive higher costs, particularly as hiring is front-loaded into the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

The Case for CRWV

CoreWeave remains in the early stages of a massive AI infrastructure buildout, positioning itself at the forefront with large, purpose-built clusters for demanding workloads. Its growth story boils down to four pillars — relentless demand from hyperscalers, AI-native and enterprise customers; expanding, higher-margin monetization opportunities beyond GPUs, supported by its NVIDIA partnership, rapid data center expansion with strong execution and a disciplined model of investing ahead of revenue, backed by a $66.8 billion backlog that provides clear visibility into sustained growth and cash flows.

CoreWeave rents computing power primarily powered by Nvidia chips to companies like OpenAI and Microsoft. Its growth is tightly linked to the explosion in AI model training and inference demand. A major driver of CoreWeave’s recent rally is its ability to land large AI-focused deals. This month, Jane Street has expanded its partnership with a roughly $6 billion commitment to CoreWeave’s platform, gaining access to next-gen compute, including NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin systems, along with software and services to scale AI workloads. It is also investing $1 billion in the company, underscoring strong demand for CRWV's high-performance, tailored infrastructure.

CRWV has also signed a multi-year deal with Anthropic to support the latter’s Claude AI models, with compute coming online later this year. With this addition, nine of the top 10 AI model providers now use CoreWeave’s platform, underscoring strong demand for its infrastructure. A major highlight among these had been a $21 billion extended deal with Meta to supply AI cloud capacity through December 2032. This renewed partnership builds on their existing relationship and strengthens CoreWeave’s role in supporting Meta’s growing AI development and deployment efforts. In January 2026, NVDA invested $2 billion in CoreWeave, nearly doubling its stake, to expand data centers with a capacity of 5 gigawatts by 2030, reflecting confidence in AI demand and CoreWeave’s role in meeting it.

To capitalize on solid contracted demand, management is ramping up investments and expects revenues of $12–$13 billion for 2026, with annualized run-rate revenue surpassing $30 billion by the end of 2027. CRWV expects wider adoption of its proprietary cloud stack to drive a growing stream of higher-margin revenue over time. By monetizing its platform both within its own data centers and externally through third-party licensing, the company is significantly expanding its total addressable market.



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CoreWeave’s rapid infrastructure buildout has driven a sharp rise in debt and costs, including an $8.5 billion term loan and roughly $28 billion in total financing over the past year. With 2026 CapEx expected at $30–$35 billion, near-term profitability is under pressure as upfront investments outpace revenue from new capacity, pushing interest expense sharply higher. Margins are projected to remain in the low single digits early in 2026 before improving later in the year as utilization ramps. However, risks persist, including supply-chain constraints, demand-supply imbalances, heavy cash burn, high customer concentration and the threat of large tech players building their own infrastructure, which could limit long-term growth.

Share Performance for SNOW & CRWV

Over the past six months, SNOW has plunged 46.5% while CRWV declined 19.9%.



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Valuation: Discount vs. Premium

In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, SNOW’s shares are trading at 8X, more than CRWV’s 3.17X.



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How the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compares for SNOW & CRWV

Analysts have revised their earnings estimates upward for SNOW’s bottom line for the current year.



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For CRWV, estimates have been revised downward over the past 60 days.



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SNOW or CRWV: Which is the Smarter Buy?

At a high level, CoreWeave offers more explosive near-term growth potential, driven by acute supply-demand imbalances in AI compute. If the AI boom continues at its current pace, it could see outsized gains. Snowflake, on the other hand, represents a more durable, platform-oriented play. It benefits from long-term enterprise data growth and the increasing need to operationalize AI at scale. Its business model is less capital-intensive and potentially more resilient across cycles.

CoreWeave carries higher execution and financial risk. Its dependence on hardware, financing conditions and a concentrated customer base makes it more sensitive to shifts in the AI spending cycle. Snowflake’s risks are more competitive and strategic. It must continue innovating to stay ahead in a crowded data platform market, but it does not face the same balance sheet pressure or capital intensity.

In the end, the choice comes down to your investment horizon and risk tolerance. The AI revolution will likely reward both infrastructure and data platforms, but not equally, and not at the same time. CoreWeave is a high-risk, high-growth bet on scarce AI compute, while Snowflake offers a more balanced, long-term play on enterprise data and AI-driven value creation. Both SNOW and CRWV currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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