CoreWeave vs. Circle Internet Group: What's the Best New Growth Stock to Buy?

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) and Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) are two of the hottest stocks on the market right now. They're both new, and investors have been feverishly buying them up already.

CoreWeave is a promising player in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, working closely with chipmaking giant Nvidia. Circle Internet Group is involved in crypto, and its stablecoin, USDC, is one of the most popular ones to use.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Both stocks are benefiting from some bullish trends in their respective industries, but which one is the better one to buy right now?

The case for CoreWeave

If you're looking for a top growth stock to own in AI, CoreWeave stands out in a big way. It generated $981.6 million in revenue during its most recent quarter (which ended on March 31). Its top line rose by an incredible amount of 420%, as hyperscalers' demand for its computing power has been strong. It has some big-name customers, including Microsoft and OpenAI, which are investing billions into AI development.

CoreWeave, which rents out computing capacity and access to Nvidia's latest chips, provides companies with a convenient way to test and develop AI technologies and models. However, the company doesn't purchase any new infrastructure (if it needs to) until it gets a signed contract, minimizing its overall risk.

It focuses on helping businesses manage their AI workloads, and its close relationship with Nvidia enables it to offer prospective customers a key selling feature: Access to the latest and greatest AI chips.

With hyperscalers continuing to invest heavily into AI and constantly needing more computing capacity, CoreWeave stands to benefit significantly from those trends, making it an attractive pure-play AI stock to buy and hold. Since going public in March, CoreWeave's stock has jumped by 345% (as of June 23).

The case for Circle Internet Group

Shares of Circle Internet Group have been flying since they went public in June. Entering trading on Tuesday, the stock was up an incredible 750%. The stablecoin issuer may provide investors with a relatively safe way to invest in crypto. Circle generates revenue from investing deposits (used to purchase its USDC coin) in low-risk investments, which generate interest income. If interest rates rise or as there is more USDC in circulation, it can grow its top line.

The company's lean operations also enable it to generate strong margins. There are no significant capital expenditures involved with Circle's business. Its operating expenses during the first three months of 2025 totaled $138 million and were just 24% of its total revenue ($579 million), allowing it to post a solid profit of $65 million for the period.

A possible catalyst to watch out for with the stock is crypto-related legislation. The U.S. Senate recently passed the Genius Act, a crypto bill that will help regulate stablecoins and can add legitimacy to them, and make them more mainstream. The passing of this bill could shine more of a spotlight on stablecoins and lead to greater circulation of USDC, which could result in more revenue and profit growth in the future for Circle Internet Group.

Which stock is the better buy?

Both of these stocks are intriguing options with strong growth potential. But they are also speculative investments, which is why what it comes down to for me is which one is the riskier play.

CoreWeave's business is risky because it depends on both AI-fueled growth and its close partnership with Nvidia. Circle Internet Group is even more speculative. There are many stablecoins it may need to compete with, it has no competitive advantage, and its revenue relies on interest rates and growing adoption rates of USDC. It may be harder for it to grow its financials than it is for CoreWeave, which is why I'd invest in the latter.

Should you invest $1,000 in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $689,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $906,556!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 809% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 175% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.