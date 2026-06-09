CoreWeave Stock Tumbles 34% in a Year: What Should Investors Do Now?

The AI boom has created a new generation of infrastructure companies that power the massive computing demands of machine learning and generative AI. Among the most closely watched names is CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV, a specialized cloud provider that rents high-performance GPUs to AI developers and enterprises.

Despite being positioned in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, CoreWeave's stock has fallen roughly 34% over the past year, underperforming the Zacks Internet-Software Market’s fall of 16.7%. The stock has underperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500 Composite, with growth rates of 43.9% and 26.3%, respectively, in the same period.



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CRWV stock is trailing behind tech behemoths like Microsoft MSFT, which has plunged 12.5% over the same period, and its direct competitor Nebius Group N.V. NBIS, another fast-rising AI infrastructure company, whose shares surged 315.2%. Microsoft develops PCs, tablets, gaming systems and other smart devices, while its Azure platform offers cloud software, services and infrastructure. Similar to CRWV, Nebius specializes in GPU-driven AI cloud computing and infrastructure solutions for enterprises and developers, positioning itself as a strong player in the expanding AI infrastructure space.

The decline has left investors wondering whether this is a temporary setback in a long-term growth story or a warning sign that the market's AI enthusiasm has gone too far. The answer depends on how you evaluate both the opportunities and risks facing the company.

The Bull Case for CRWV Stock

Despite the stock decline, several factors support a positive long-term outlook. The global AI industry remains in its early stages. Companies across various industries, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, retail and software, are increasing their investments in AI capabilities. Every major AI model requires significant computing resources for both training and inference. This trend directly benefits CoreWeave because its platform specializes in providing access to advanced GPUs and AI infrastructure. If AI adoption continues expanding over the next decade, demand for CoreWeave's services could grow substantially.

One of CoreWeave's biggest strengths is its close connection to NVIDIA NVDA. Recently, it became the first AI cloud provider to complete the bring-up and full system-level validation of NVDA Vera Rubin NVL72, a next-generation AI platform, positioning CRWV at the forefront of next-generation AI infrastructure and strengthening its competitive advantage in the rapidly expanding AI cloud market. In January, NVIDIA increased its investment in CoreWeave to $2 billion. CoreWeave plans to expand to five GW of data center capacity by 2030 through a mix of leased and self-built facilities, enhancing operational control and long-term returns. As new generations of NVIDIA hardware are released, CRWV may be well-positioned to attract customers seeking cutting-edge computing resources without making massive infrastructure investments themselves.

Although profitability remains a concern, CoreWeave has demonstrated impressive revenue growth. It reported first-quarter revenues of approximately $2.08 billion, more than doubling year over year. CRWV is seeing growing adoption from both hyperscalers, AI labs and enterprises, driving record backlog growth supported by early Vera Rubin deals and continued demand for Blackwell, Hopper and Ampere capacity. Its revenue backlog surged to $99.4 billion, with most commitments tied to 2027 targets and expected to support strong future growth and profitability. It now expects to exit 2026 with $18–$19 billion in annualized revenues and continues to target more than $30 billion by the end of 2027. More than 75% of its 2027 goal is already supported by contracts, with sufficient power capacity secured to meet its growth plans.



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CoreWeave has built a diversified customer base spanning leading AI model developers and large enterprises across multiple industries. Beyond GPUs, it now offers an integrated AI cloud platform that includes CPU, storage, networking and software solutions. With active power exceeding one GW and contracted power above 3.5 GW, the company remains on track to surpass eight GW by 2030. Combined with innovative financing initiatives and growing infrastructure scale, it is well-positioned to meet rising demand for high-performance AI cloud capacity and drive its next phase of growth.

The Bear Case for CRWV Stock

While the growth trajectory is compelling, investors should also be aware of the risk factors. Many AI infrastructure providers depend heavily on a few large customers. If a key customer cuts back spending, builds its own infrastructure or switches providers, revenue growth could slow considerably. Customer concentration remains a significant risk to watch.

Rapid expansion often requires substantial financing. CoreWeave has invested aggressively to secure GPUs and grow capacity. While this approach can support future growth, it also raises leverage and financial obligations. If AI demand grows more slowly than expected, these investments may become less attractive. As of March 31, 2026, long-term debt stood at $25.4 million. Interest expenses are expected to increase in the second quarter to as much as $730 million as debt levels rise to fund deployments. The company also raised its full-year capital expenditure outlook to $31-$35 billion, citing higher component costs and substantial spending needed to bring new capacity online.

The AI infrastructure market is becoming increasingly crowded. CoreWeave competes not only with traditional cloud giants such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, but also with emerging AI-focused cloud providers like NBIS. Large technology companies possess enormous financial resources and existing customer relationships, making competition a long-term challenge. Moreover, technological obsolescence is a major concern as maintaining leadership requires constant investment in newer GPU generations and infrastructure upgrades. This creates ongoing pressure on margins and capital allocation.

CRWV Faces Unfavorable Estimate Revision Trend

CRWV’s estimates revisions are deteriorating dramatically. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings for 2026 has been revised south 12.2% over the past 60 days.



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Concerns About CRWV’s Valuation

CRWV stock is not so cheap, as its Value Style Score of D suggests a stretched valuation at this moment. In terms of Price/Book, CRWV’s shares are trading at 9.53X, higher than the Internet Software industry’s 4.49X.



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In comparison, NBIS and MSFT are trading at multiples of 7.62X and 7.38X, respectively.

What Should Investors do With CRWV Stock Now?

CoreWeave's 34% stock decline reflects investor concerns about valuation, capital intensity, competition and execution risk. Yet the company's position at the center of the AI infrastructure boom remains a powerful long-term advantage. AI demand is expected to keep growing, but the key challenge for CoreWeave is turning that demand into consistent profits while managing debt and expansion costs.

For investors comfortable with risk and volatility, the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity. More cautious investors may prefer to wait for stronger signs of profitability and financial stability. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CRWV appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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