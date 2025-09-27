CoreWeave Stock: Headed to $170?

Key Points CoreWeave's revenue is scaling quickly, and profitability on an adjusted basis looks strong. But GAAP losses remain heavy.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), the artificial intelligence (AI)-focused cloud and data-center operator, has been one of 2025's most closely watched newly public names. Shares have been volatile as investors digest a surge in sales, big contracts tied to AI demand, and the costs of building capacity at breakneck speed.

Adding fuel to the debate this week, Wells Fargo's Michael Turrin argued the stock can reach $170 as tight computing supply and CoreWeave's Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)-powered infrastructure keep demand elevated. That's a provocative call, but it also raises a more useful question for investors: Does today's price leave enough margin for error?

Stepping back from the noise, the core of the story is simple: CoreWeave is racing to provision GPU-rich infrastructure for AI training and inference, selling capacity to leading labs and large enterprises. The business is scaling fast, but it remains capital intensive and reliant on a handful of customers. The risk-reward at the current price, therefore, deserves a sober look.

What the latest results show

In the second quarter of 2025 (reported Aug. 12), CoreWeave's revenue jumped to about $1.21 billion, up sharply from roughly $395 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $753 million, a 62% margin, and adjusted operating income was $200 million (16% margin).

But the company still posted a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net loss of $291 million, driven in part by $267 million of net interest expense. Management highlighted a $30.1 billion revenue backlog at quarter-end and signed wins across AI labs and enterprises, including an additional $4 billion expansion with OpenAI on top of a previously announced $11.9 billion deal.

"Our strong second-quarter performance demonstrates continued momentum across every dimension of our business," CEO Michael Intrator said in the release. "...We are scaling rapidly as we look to meet the unprecedented demand for AI."

Momentum also looks solid on a sequential basis. First-half 2025 revenue totaled about $2.19 billion, implying a run rate well above 2024's $1.9 billion. Yet the income statement still shows the strain of building an AI hyperscaler: GAAP operating income was just $19 million in the second quarter as stock-based compensation and interest expense weighed on results. And concentration is a real risk -- the company's S-1 disclosed that the top two customers represented approximately 77% of revenue in 2024.

Valuation is the other piece of the puzzle investors can't ignore. With the market cap sitting at $66 billion as of this writing, shares trade at roughly the mid-teens price-to-sales when measured against an annualized first-half 2025 revenue base. That multiple assumes CoreWeave can keep growing quickly while also funding an enormous build-out and bending GAAP losses toward break even over time.

The uncertain path to $170

Wells Fargo's case for $170 leans on tight supply for AI compute and CoreWeave's advantaged access to Nvidia systems -- a view echoed by other bullish notes this week. Bulls also point to recent agreements that help de-risk utilization, including a multiyear arrangement under which Nvidia will purchase unsold capacity, and to pending moves to deepen power access via Core Scientific. Those are helpful supports if demand stays hot.

But getting from here to $170 still requires a lot to go right. First, there's power and capital. Management ended the quarter with roughly 470 megawatts of active power and 2.2 gigawatts contracted, underscoring how much infrastructure remains to be financed and energized.

The second-quarter income statement also showed just how costly that expansion is today, with heavy interest expense and stock-based compensation depressing GAAP results. If the funding environment tightens or project timelines slip, revenue recognition could lag capacity additions.

Second, there are concentration risks and risks to contract durability. The S-1 filing makes clear how dependent 2024 revenue was on a few counterparties. The recent backlog and expansions are encouraging, but reliance on a few AI leaders means contract timing, model-cycle shifts, or vendor strategy changes could swing results -- and sentiment -- quickly.

Finally, there are competition and pricing concerns. Hyperscalers and well-capitalized "neocloud" rivals are all racing to bring Blackwell-class systems online. If supply catches up to demand faster than expected, pricing power could ebb, putting pressure on the company's standout adjusted margins. Even with strong execution, that dynamic could cap upside for a stock already valued for rapid, profitable scale-up.

So is CoreWeave a buy?

Pulling this together, CoreWeave has real momentum -- revenue growth is extraordinary, backlog is large, and the company is first in line for Nvidia's newest systems. But shares already imply years of near-flawless expansion and a smooth path from adjusted profitability to GAAP profitability. For most investors, staying on the sidelines and looking for something less speculative -- or for a better entry point if expectations cool -- may be the smarter move.

