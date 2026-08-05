CoreWeave Stock Is Down More Than 40% From Its 52-Week High. Should Investors Buy the Dip?

Key Points

The company's long-term growth story remains largely intact.

The recent pullback has lowered expectations and made the valuation more compelling.

If you believe AI infrastructure will be a major growth market over the next decade and can tolerate significant volatility, buying the dip could prove rewarding.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

When a stock falls more than 40% in just a few months, it's natural to assume something has gone terribly wrong.

Sometimes that's true. A collapsing share price can signal slowing demand, deteriorating fundamentals, or a broken business model. But sometimes, the business remains largely intact while investors simply become less optimistic about its future.

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That's exactly the situation investors are trying to figure out with CoreWeave's (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock. After all, many investors are wondering whether they should stay away -- and take advantage of the pullback. Or pull back from the stock altogether.

The business remained intact

If investors only looked at the share price, you might assume CoreWeave had reported terrible earnings or lost major customers. Neither happened.

CoreWeave remains one of the leading providers of artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure, supplying the specialized computing power needed to train and run artificial intelligence models. As AI adoption continues to accelerate, demand for those services remains strong.

To put it into perspective, revenue more than doubled year over year from $1.9 billion to $5.1 billion in 2025. Revenue backlog even hit an all-time high of $99.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

The company also continues to work with some of the world's largest AI labs -- such as Meta Platforms and Anthropic -- reinforcing its position as an important player in the industry's rapidly expanding ecosystem.

In short, the business doesn't appear fundamentally weaker than it did a few months ago.

So why have investors become more cautious?

Imagine owning a restaurant that's packed every night. Business is booming, and customers keep coming through the door.

Now imagine that every time you want to serve more customers, you have to spend millions of dollars building another restaurant. At some point, investors stop asking how many people are waiting in line. They start asking whether those expensive new locations will actually earn an attractive return.

That's the challenge CoreWeave faces today. Unlike software companies, which can often add customers with relatively little additional cost, the AI cloud computing company must continually invest billions in GPUs, servers, networking equipment, power infrastructure, and data centers to support future growth. For perspective, it spent $15 billion in capital expenditures in just the past two quarters alone.

Those investments could generate substantial returns if AI demand continues expanding over the next decade. But they also make the business far more capital-intensive -- and therefore riskier.

Adding another layer of uncertainty, technology giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta continue investing aggressively in AI infrastructure. Even if they don't compete directly for every customer, their growing presence means CoreWeave will need to keep proving why customers should choose its platform over much larger rivals.

None of this means the investment thesis is broken. It simply means the market is demanding more evidence before assigning the company a premium valuation.

Should investors buy the dip?

A falling stock price doesn't automatically make a stock a bargain. But neither does it mean the long-term opportunity has disappeared.

In CoreWeave's case, the long-term thesis appears largely intact. AI infrastructure demand continues to grow, the company remains strategically important to a growing number of AI developers, and its addressable market is likely still enormous.

What's changed is the level of optimism reflected in the share price. That makes today's valuation far more interesting than it was a few weeks ago, especially for those with conviction in the company's prospects.

If you're looking for a stock that will deliver quick gains or move steadily higher with little drama, CoreWeave probably isn't the right choice. The company is still in the early stages of building its business, and the stock could remain highly volatile as investors debate its long-term economics.

But if you have a long investment horizon, believe AI infrastructure will remain one of the defining growth markets of the next decade, and can tolerate significant swings along the way, this pullback looks like an opportunity.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.