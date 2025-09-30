CoreWeave Is Soaring Again. Time to Buy?

Key Points A new order under its master services agreement with Meta Platforms adds up to $14.2 billion of commitments through 2031, with an option to expand into 2032.

The deal diversifies the customer base and boosts visibility, but the stock still looks priced for near-flawless execution.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) jumped after the company filed an 8-K detailing a fresh order with Meta Platforms.

The agreement initially commits up to $14.2 billion of spend through Dec. 14, 2031, "with the option to materially expand its commitment through 2032 for additional cloud computing capacity"-- sending the GPU-cloud provider's stock higher as investors digested the scale and duration of the commitment. Shares climbed as much as 16.4%, but were up about 13% as of noon ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Massive dealmaking

The new order sits under an existing master services agreement and provides Meta access to CoreWeave's reserved artificial intelligence (AI) compute capacity. In plain English, Meta is locking in a lot of high-end GPU cloud for years, with room to grow. That should help CoreWeave diversify beyond its biggest ecosystem relationships and improve revenue visibility through 2031, with a possible step-up in 2032. It also signals that hyperscale AI buyers continue to secure multiyear capacity, a trend that can move shares quickly when deals are disclosed.

Importantly, this Meta news comes just days after CoreWeave and OpenAI expanded their own agreement by up to $6.5 billion. That Sep. 25 update increased OpenAI's long-term commitments with CoreWeave and extended the relationship through 2031. Taken together, the two back-to-back announcements highlight how CoreWeave is steadily locking in multibillion-dollar, multiyear partnerships with the most important AI developers.

Valuation and the long view

The business clearly has momentum -- and today's Meta order strengthens the backlog and diversifies demand. That said, after a string of headline contracts and a sharp rebound in the share price, the stock appears priced for perfection. We're talking about a cyclical company with a market capitalization of $68 billion that is still reporting losses.

Of course, we can't rule out a scenario in which fundamentals do exceed expectations. But this will depend on the speed of future capacity ramps and market demand over the next five years -- two very unpredictable factors.

Overall, in a capital-intensive, fast-moving market where supply chains, customer concentration, and hardware cycles can shift quickly, patience is probably a good idea. At a lower price, the stock might make sense. But after its recent run-up, it's probably worth staying on the sidelines.

Should you invest $1,000 in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $650,607!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,716!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,068% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.