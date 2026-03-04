CoreWeave Shares Sink. Is It Time to Buy the Stock With Revenue Growth Soaring?

Key Points

CoreWeave is seeing huge revenue growth.

However, its debt is also ballooning as it ramps up its AI data center spending.

Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) sank recently despite the neocloud company reporting another quarter of strong revenue growth and a ballooning backlog. Investors appear to be concerned that its first-quarter revenue guidance was a bit light, and its debt load is starting to increase as it continues to build out its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Let's dig into CoreWeave's results to see if this dip in the stock is a buying opportunity.

CoreWeave is building up a huge project backlog

CoreWeave remained in hypergrowth mode in Q4 with revenue more than doubling, and it expects even stronger growth in 2026. However, building AI data centers is a capital-intensive business, so its debt is also rising. The company also has no plans of slowing down its investments, with plans to spend between $30 billion and $35 billion in capital expenditures (capex) this year. That's up from only $10.3 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, its project backlog more than quadrupled from the start of the year to $66.8 billion.

With its investments, it expects its revenue to surge to $12 billion-$13 billion in 2026, which is a 140% increase at the midpoint. Meanwhile, it is expecting to have an annualized revenue run rate of $17 billion to $19 billion by the end of the year and over $30 billion by the end of 2027. This will impact its operating margins, but it expects them to expand each quarter throughout the year.

In Q4, the company's revenue soared 110% to $1.57 billion from $747 million a year earlier. That was just ahead of the $1.55 billion analyst consensus, as compiled by LSEG.

However, the company's Q1 revenue guidance of between $1.9 billion and $2 billion fell shy of the $2.29 billion consensus. The company said part of this is because Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) remain in short supply. The midpoint of its full-year revenue guidance of $12.5 billion, however, was comfortably ahead of the $12.1 billon consensus. CoreWeave said it has become an important partner with Nvidia, with its proprietary cloud stack being validated by the company for broader distribution, while it plans to adopt Nvidia's Vera Rubin platform to fuel growth.

CoreWeave generated quarterly operating cash flow of $1.56 billion and $3.1 billion for the year. However, free cash flow was negative $2.5 billion for the quarter and negative $7.3 billion for the year. The company ended the quarter with $3.2 billion in unrestricted cash and investments and $21.4 billion in debt.

Should investors buy CoreWeave stock on the dip?

An investment in CoreWeave all comes down to whether its AI data center buildout will generate a strong return. Cloud computing is a capital-intensive business with high fixed costs, so scale matters greatly. Once that scale hits a certain point, these businesses can generate a lot of profit. However, it doesn't have the luxury of owning another business that prints money like the big three cloud providers of Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, and instead will need to take on a massive amount of debt.

While it can work in the long term if conditions remain strong, it also makes the stock highly speculative. So proceed with caution.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends London Stock Exchange Group Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

