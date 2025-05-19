CoreWeave Plans To Offer $1.5 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV), a cloud computing firm, said on Monday that it intends to offer $1.500 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 in a private offering.

The company intends to use the proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, repay debt, and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering of the notes, among others.

The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by CoreWeave Cash Management LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoreWeave.

