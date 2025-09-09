Markets
CRWV

CoreWeave Launches CoreWeave Ventures To Back AI Innovators And Startups

September 09, 2025 — 06:46 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CoreWeave (CRWV), the AI Hyperscaler™, has introduced CoreWeave Ventures, a new initiative to support founders and companies building platforms and technologies that advance the AI ecosystem and computing innovation.

The program offers investment, technical expertise, and compute resources to help bring ideas to market more quickly.

Co-founder and Chief Development Officer Brannin McBee said the initiative reflects CoreWeave's goal of empowering like-minded founders with the backing needed to drive technical progress and launch the next wave of innovation.

CoreWeave Ventures provides capital investment models, accelerated access to its AI-optimized cloud platform, testing environments, strategic guidance, and technology partnerships. Early participants include Moonvalley, whose CEO, Naeem Talukdar, praised CoreWeave for enabling faster innovation and stronger scalability.

The program supports a range of startups, from foundational model developers to companies advancing vertical AI applications and infrastructure, with opportunities spanning direct investment, compute-for-equity deals, and collaborative go-to-market strategies.

Tuesday CRWV closed at $100.22, up 7.13%, and traded after hours at $105.26, up 5.03%, on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRWV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.