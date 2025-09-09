CoreWeave Launches CoreWeave Ventures To Back AI Innovators And Startups

(RTTNews) - CoreWeave (CRWV), the AI Hyperscaler™, has introduced CoreWeave Ventures, a new initiative to support founders and companies building platforms and technologies that advance the AI ecosystem and computing innovation.

The program offers investment, technical expertise, and compute resources to help bring ideas to market more quickly.

Co-founder and Chief Development Officer Brannin McBee said the initiative reflects CoreWeave's goal of empowering like-minded founders with the backing needed to drive technical progress and launch the next wave of innovation.

CoreWeave Ventures provides capital investment models, accelerated access to its AI-optimized cloud platform, testing environments, strategic guidance, and technology partnerships. Early participants include Moonvalley, whose CEO, Naeem Talukdar, praised CoreWeave for enabling faster innovation and stronger scalability.

The program supports a range of startups, from foundational model developers to companies advancing vertical AI applications and infrastructure, with opportunities spanning direct investment, compute-for-equity deals, and collaborative go-to-market strategies.

Tuesday CRWV closed at $100.22, up 7.13%, and traded after hours at $105.26, up 5.03%, on the NasdaqGS.

