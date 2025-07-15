Markets
CoreWeave To Invest $6 Bln In Pennsylvania AI Data Center

July 15, 2025 — 07:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV), a cloud infrastructure technology company, on Tuesday announced that a new $6 billion investment is planned for a state-of-the-art data center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, designed to support advanced AI applications.

The company will invest in creating hundreds of jobs and establishing the Mid-Atlantic as a key AI hub.

The initial phase will deliver 100 MW of capacity, with potential expansion to 300 MW. It is one of the first large-scale AI-focused data centers in the region and aims to boost U.S. global competitiveness in AI.

