CoreWeave, Inc. Stock (CRWV) Opinions on Financial Challenges and Acquisition Rumors

Recent discussions on X about CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) have centered around the company’s financial health and strategic moves, particularly its high debt levels and potential acquisitions. Many users have pointed out the company’s significant liabilities, with some highlighting a reported loss of substantial value per dollar of sales, raising concerns about sustainability. The tone of these conversations often reflects skepticism about the stock’s near-term performance amid broader AI market dynamics.

Additionally, there’s notable buzz on X regarding CoreWeave’s rumored acquisition talks and analyst reports, with some posts mentioning specific price targets and ratings from major financial institutions. A few users have expressed optimism about the company’s expansion plans in AI infrastructure, while others caution that market sentiment could shift rapidly if broader tech trends falter. This mix of hope and caution keeps the dialogue around CRWV lively and polarized.

CoreWeave, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

CoreWeave, Inc. insiders have traded $CRWV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK D COGEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 220,760 shares for an estimated $10,499,345 .

. GLENN H HUTCHINS has made 2 purchases buying 210,240 shares for an estimated $9,999,014 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KRISTEN J MCVEETY (GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 74,460 shares for an estimated $2,978,400 .

. NITIN AGRAWAL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,720 shares for an estimated $508,800

KAREN BOONE purchased 10,520 shares for an estimated $500,336

CoreWeave, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRWV in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 07/17/2025

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/10/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

CoreWeave, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRWV recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $CRWV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Abhishek Shukla from HSBC set a target price of $32.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $200.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $78.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $115.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $150.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Brad Sills from B of A Securities set a target price of $185.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $36.0 on 06/10/2025

